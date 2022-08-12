Will Give Full Support To Puducherry Government Regarding Welfare Measures: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she would always be in total support of the territorial government to implement all welfare measures.

The L-G said she was according approval to all decisions taken by the government to provide flood relief, monthly assistance to the elderly beneficiaries and several other welfare measures.

Talking to the media after participating in a function here, Soundararajan said: "I would tell the people with utmost firmness that I will always stand by the government and extend full cooperation for implementing good welfare measures."

She voiced concern over "politicisation" of all the steps the Central government was implementing. "The Central government was taking certain policy decisions relating to GST but these decisions were being politicised," she said.

The Lieutenant Governor contended that Puducherry would make "very big progress because of her efforts and also the efforts of the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues".

Puducherry is poised to emerge as the "best Union Territory" as has been stated by the Prime Minister in all sectors", she pointed out. The Puducherry Assembly, which began its budget session on Wednesday, had adjourned sine die for the first time ever following the address by the L-G. The House is yet to present the budget for the financial year.

(With PTI Inputs)