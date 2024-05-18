'Will Come To BJP HQ At Noon Tomorrow...Put All Of Us In Jail': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dared PM Modi to put him along with his party leaders to jail as they plan to go to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi at 12 pm on May 19.
Kejriwal shared a video message where he addressed PM Modi and stated, "The PM is playing game of 'jail'. I, along with all my top leaders, including MLAs and MPs, will come to the BJP headquarters at 12 pm tomorrow. You can put all of us in jail. Do you think you would be able to crush the AAP after sending everyone to jail? That's not possible as the AAP is an idea."