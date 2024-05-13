National

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM

Supreme Court said it is up to Delhi LG VK Saxena to act if he wants to but we will not interfere.

PTI
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as the Chief Minister of Delhi because of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Apex Court said it is matter of propriety, but there is no legal right seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM following his arrest.

ALSO READ | Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back

The Court said it is up to Delhi LG VK Saxena to act if he wants to but we will not interfere.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal Bail News: Delhi CM Gets Rousing Welcome By AAP, To Hold Roadshow In City Tomorrow

Earlier, on Friday the top granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in an excise policy case. Kejriwal, who has remained Delhi's chief minister, has denied the accusations.

The Court added Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate custody | - PTI
ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea

BY Outlook Web Desk

The AAP supremo Kejriwal has been given interim bail for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. The arrest triggered days of protests by party supporters.

Out of jail, Kejriwal held a massive roadshow in Delhi.

On the other hand, the Opposition has been accusing the government of misusing probe agencies to harass and weaken its political opponents.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Declared| How And Where To Check
  2. No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
  3. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  4. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  5. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Actor Steve Buscemi Is Ok After Being Punched In The Face In New York City
  2. Missing ‘TMKOC’ Actor Gurucharan Singh's Father: I Had No Idea About My Son's Financial Situation
  3. Gyanendra Tripathi Speaks Out Against Prioritising Market Trends Over Art
  4. Chef Guntas Sethi Leads 'Protein Time Auction' Challenge On MasterChef India Telugu
  5. Rajkummar Rao Recalls How He Got That One Line In Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Rann’ Before Debut In 2010
Sports News
  1. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse Match Report: Visitors Stun PSG To Spoil Champions Party
  2. NBA Playoffs: Celtics Are "Not Here To Play Around' - Jaylen Brown After Cavaliers Win
  3. NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick
  4. IPL 2024: Moody Lauds RCB's Crucial Victories As Team Demonstrates Resilience in Key Moments
  5. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  2. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  3. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  4. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  5. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM; YSRCP MLA Hits Voter On Being Asked To Not Jump Queue