SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking Arvind Kejriwal's removal as the Chief Minister of Delhi because of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in the Delhi excise policy case.
The Apex Court said it is matter of propriety, but there is no legal right seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as CM following his arrest.
The Court said it is up to Delhi LG VK Saxena to act if he wants to but we will not interfere.
Earlier, on Friday the top granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 in an excise policy case. Kejriwal, who has remained Delhi's chief minister, has denied the accusations.
The Court added Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.
The AAP supremo Kejriwal has been given interim bail for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. The arrest triggered days of protests by party supporters.
Out of jail, Kejriwal held a massive roadshow in Delhi.
On the other hand, the Opposition has been accusing the government of misusing probe agencies to harass and weaken its political opponents.