'Who are they to decide who I am?': Trans Community Up In Arms Against Identity Law Changes

Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community hold placards during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook