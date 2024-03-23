'Where Did The Money Go?': AAP Counters ED's 'Kingpin' Charge, Says Money Weent To BJP Via Electoral Bonds

Countering the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate's (ED) 'kingpin of liquor policy scam' charge against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged the money went to the BJP via electoral bonds.
What all did AAP say?
While addressing a press conference after the party supremo's arrest in connection with the liquor policy case, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been going on for the past two years."
"In these two years, a question has come up again and again - Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of the Aam Aadmi Party," she said.
"Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case two days back based on the statement of just one person - Sharat Chandra Reddy. He is the owner of Aurobindo Pharma, and paid to the BJP via electoral bonds", she further added.
"He was summoned on November 9, 2022, for questioning. He clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and had nothing to do with the AAP. As soon as he said that, he was arrested the next day by the Enforcement Directorate," Atishi alleged.
"After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. He said that he met Arvind Kejriwal and spoke with him over the excise policy matter. He was granted bail as soon as he said that. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?" she asked.
Also addressing the media, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Since the time discussion started in the Supreme Court regarding the electoral bonds, the BJP, the SBI, the central government, and Election Commission were trying not to disclose the details. However, now that it has been disclosed, it raises various serious questions."
Kejriwal taken into ED custody
On Thursday night, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi's sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. A day later, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted ED a six-day remand of Kejriwal for questioning.