What Are Ecologically Sensitive Areas? Centre’s New Plan For The Western Ghats Explained

The move comes after more than a decade of draft notifications, repeated revisions and continuing negotiations with states such as Karnataka and Kerala over the extent of protected zones. Officials told The Indian Express said the Centre is now considering a phased notification, beginning with Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, where boundaries are either final or close to being settled. The draft notification issued in 2024, which proposed 56,825.7 sq km as ESA, is set to expire on July 27, adding urgency to the process.