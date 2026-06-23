Why Are Six States Fighting Over The Western Ghats?

The Centre has been trying for over a decade to notify large parts of the Western Ghats as Ecologically Sensitive Areas.
Karnataka and Kerala oppose the proposed boundaries, arguing that they include agricultural land, plantations, and inhabited areas.
Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat have reportedly agreed to the proposal, raising hopes that ESA notifications could soon be issued for at least part of the Western Ghats.
The Western Ghats, located along the western edge of the Indian peninsula, are among India's most important and diverse ecosystems. They comprise a largely unbroken chain of hills stretching from the Tapti River in the north to Kanyakumari in the south, covering around 1,600 km along India's western coast.
A densely populated region, the Western Ghats span six states—Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
The Ghats are also recognised as a biodiversity hotspot, home to a vast number of plant and animal species found nowhere else in the world. To preserve the ecological balance of the region, the Centre has been working for years to establish a special protection regime. However, implementation has been delayed due to concerns raised by the six states through which the Ghats extend.
In 2013, a panel headed by former ISRO chairman K. Kasturirangan recommended that around 60,000 sq km of the Western Ghats be declared an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). However, the Union government and the states failed to reach a consensus, resulting in a series of draft notifications, the latest of which was issued in 2024 and is set to expire in July 2026.
In 2022, the Centre constituted another expert committee to re-examine the concerns raised by the states while balancing the need for conservation in the region.
What Is an ESA?
An Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) is a notified zone designated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change where human activities are regulated to protect fragile ecosystems.
These areas also serve as buffer zones for better-protected ecosystems such as wildlife sanctuaries and national parks.
The Western Ghats contain numerous protected areas, including two biosphere reserves, several wildlife sanctuaries, and 13 national parks. The Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve is the largest protected area in the region.
Why Are Karnataka and Kerala Objecting?
Karnataka and Kerala have consistently opposed the proposed ESA boundaries. Karnataka, which contains the largest share of the Western Ghats, has outright rejected the Kasturirangan Committee's recommendations. Kerala, meanwhile, has repeatedly sought a reduction in the area proposed to be brought under the ESA.
The two states argue that the proposed ESA includes agricultural land, plantations, orchards, horticultural areas, and human settlements. The Western Ghats are also home to several high-value cash crops, including coffee, tea, rubber, and spices.
Political differences have further complicated the issue, as both states are currently governed by parties in opposition to the Centre. However, it is worth noting that Kerala's objections predate the current NDA government, while Karnataka had also raised concerns when it was governed by the BJP.
What Will Be Banned?
The proposed ESA places restrictions on several industrial and commercial activities, which form the basis of many of the states' objections due to their potential economic impact.
Mining, quarrying, red-category polluting industries, thermal power plants, and large construction projects or townships would either be heavily regulated or completely prohibited within the notified areas.
These restrictions could significantly affect iron ore mining and other mineral extraction activities in Karnataka and Goa. Kerala has argued that regulations on plantations could affect agricultural productivity and has therefore sought the exclusion of the Cardamom Hills and parts of the Idukki region from the proposed ESA.
Which States Have Agreed?
The expert committee headed by former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar held several rounds of consultations with the six state governments after it was constituted in 2022.
According to an Indian Express report, the committee also considered providing financial incentives to states in return for protecting ecologically sensitive areas in the Western Ghats.
The consultations appear to have yielded some progress. According to a recent NDTV report, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat have agreed to the declaration of ESAs within their territories.
The report further stated that ESA notifications for these three states could be issued without delay. Even if only these states are notified initially, it would mark an important step towards conserving the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats.
What Happens Next?
With three states reportedly agreeing to the proposal and Tamil Nadu also believed to be close to compliance, the prospects for the programme appear encouraging. However, significant hurdles remain.
Karnataka, which accounts for the largest area proposed to be notified as an ESA, continues to oppose the policy. Kerala also remains unconvinced by the current proposal.
Further consultations, along with the submission of the Sanjay Kumar Committee's report, could help expedite the process and bridge the remaining differences.
The Western Ghats are recognised as one of the world's eight "hottest hotspots" of biological diversity and remain among India's most ecologically significant landscapes. Protecting the region from environmentally damaging activities is essential.
The unique ecological heritage of the Western Ghats, recognised through their inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, must be preserved for future generations.