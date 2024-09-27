Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert for Sikkim where heavy rain has caused landslides and an ‘orange’ alert has been issued predicting more rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.
Another 'yellow' alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh where rains have blocked nearly 50 roads. Meanwhile light rain has been predicted for Delhi, Rajasthan and Jammu.
Top Weather Updates Across India
Even though Monsoon is gone, heavy rain is continuing to batter parts of India in September. Maharashtra including capital Mumbai witnessed extreme weather conditions over the last couple of days due to incessant rains and there were also reports of few deaths in the state. Landslides, floods are a problem in several states including Sikkim, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh
Sikkim
Heavy rains in Sikkim over the past three days have caused multiple landslides and significant damage to the Rang-Rang bridge, isolating Mangan district. The alternative route via Dzongu is also blocked due to damage to the Sankhalang bridge last year.
The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Additionally, the NHPC power plant's dams (Teesta Low Dam III and IV) have been opened to maintain safe water levels in the reservoirs, officials said.
NHPC has alerted residents living along the Teesta River about the water release and advised them to avoid the riverbanks along NH10 due to potential flooding risks, they said.
Traffic congestion has been reported along NH-10 due to multiple landslides, with tourists experiencing delays of three to four hours. They have been advised to use the alternative route via Lava and Kalimpong, officials said.
Meanwhile, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) urged the people to avoid unnecessary travel in the wake of torrential downpour lashing Sikkim over the past three days with no end in sight.
"We request all citizens to avoid unnecessary travel unless necessary and stay safe and vigilant," SKM spokesperson Bikas Basnet said in a statement.
Himachal Pradesh
The local meteorological department issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rains at isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, officials said.
A total of 47 roads including National Highway 707 were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following rains, officials said on Friday.
Rains continued to lash parts of the state with Jogindernagar logging the highest rainfall of 80 mm since Thursday, followed by 79.8 mm in Palampur, 65 mm in Baijnath, 51.2 mm in Poanta Sahib, 34.5 mm in Shimla, 27 mm in Dehra Gopipur , 26.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, 25 mm in Gohar, 16 mm each in Dharampur and Kasauli, 12.4 mm in Kangra and 10 mm in Nahan, they said.
The highest number of 25 roads were closed in Sirmaur, including NH 707 connecting Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, ten in Kangra, eight in Mandi, two in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Shimla districts, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).
The number of power supply schemes affected by the rains in the state stands at 156, the SEOC said.
The rain deficit in the current monsoon season from June 1 till date was 19 per cent with the state receiving 590.4 mm rainfall against an average of 729.5 mm, the weather office said on Wednesday.
Officials said that 185 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 27 till Thursday evening, while 28 were missing.
The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,332 crore, they said.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials in rain-hit districts to promptly carry out relief operations.
He emphasised the need for officials to monitor the situation on the ground and provide assistance to those impacted, according to an official statement.
The chief minister directed that families affected by loss of life due to the disaster should receive relief funds immediately, it said.
Additionally, he called for immediate financial assistance to those whose homes or livestock have been damaged, it added.
Several districts in the state have been receiving heavy rain showers of late.
In its forecast for Friday, the India Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning and squall in Uttar Pradesh.
Odisha
Heavy rain continued to lash Odisha and the weather condition is likely to prevail till Friday due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Thursday.
While normal life was affected in most places of the state, the Puri district administration closed all schools within its jurisdiction for the safety of students.
The state during the last 10 hours from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm has received an average of 26.3 mm rainfall with Boudh recording the highest 46 mm downpour followed by 29 mm Chandbali, 26.3 mm in Bhubaneswar, 25.4 mm in Nuapada, 25 mm each in Khurda and Jajpur.
The IMD in its evening bulletin said that the thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in 21 of the state’s 30 districts.
However, the weather office forecast no rain for four days from 8.30 am on Friday.
The districts which will receive heavy rainfall all along Thursday night were: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada and Bolangir.Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the district collectors to remain prepared for the eventuality likely to be created due to incessant rainfall.
Officials said that incessant rains in the coastal districts have caused severe water logging in several locations.
Visitors to Konark Sun Temple near Puri faced difficulties due to flooding.
Some tourists were seen wading through knee-deep water as the temple entrance was completely submerged.
The local administration has installed pumps to drain out water from the shrine's premises for the convenience of the visitors, officials said.
Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall (15.6 mm to 115.5 mm) due to strong westerly winds, effective until 8 AM.
An orange alert was also issued for nearby districts Palghar and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in some areas.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that schools and colleges in its jurisdiction would resume normal operations after being closed the previous day.
They urged parents to disregard rumors and rely on official updates. However, schools and colleges in Raigad district will remain closed due to the rainfall alert.
Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh
The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain across many areas of Rajasthan on Friday, with wet conditions expected to continue through Sunday. Light to moderate rain, along with thundershowers, is anticipated in Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur divisions on Friday.
Additional light to moderate rain with thundershowers is also likely in parts of Kota, Udaipur, and Bharatpur on Saturday and Sunday. Southern areas of Jodhpur division may experience similar rain over the next two to three days. Rainfall is expected to decrease in most parts of the state after September 30, with light rain possible only in Udaipur division.
The IMD's bulletin also noted that central India, particularly West Madhya Pradesh, can expect scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.
Goa & Gujarat
The IMD forecasts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall across Konkan and Goa this week, as well as in Gujarat over the next three days.
On September 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated in Saurashtra and Kutch.
Additionally, on September 28, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Gujarat region, Saurashtra, and Kutch, according to the weather department.
Jammu and Kashmir
Heavy rains hit Jammu on Friday, resulting in a drop in temperatures across the Valley. The IMD has forecasted light rain at isolated locations throughout the day.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on September 27; isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on September 28,” the IMD reportedly said.
West Bengal & Northeast areas
In its bulletin, the IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday, with a decrease in intensity expected afterward.
The department also noted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Bihar on September 27, along with isolated heavy rainfall in Jharkhand.
Additionally, heavy rain is anticipated in the northeastern states—Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura—on Friday, and again from September 30 to October 2. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are expected to experience rainfall on September 27 and 28.