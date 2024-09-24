Bihar Floods: 10 Houses Swayed Away As Ganga Rises Above Danger Mark; Bridge Tilted; Schools Shut

The Ganga in Bihar is flowing above the danger mark in 12 districts including capital Patna and it has reportedly 'swallowed' at least 10 houses in Mamlakha district. Other rivers like Kiul in Lakhisarai have also led to tilting of a bridge due to overflow.
Following the deterioration of the situation, the Patna district administration on Monday extended the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas until September 26 for the safety of students and teachers.
Bridge Tilted In Lakhisarai
A section of the Malia Tetarhat bridge over the Kiul river in Bihar's Lakhisarai district tilted on Monday, marking the second incident in the state within 24 hours.
This followed the collapse of an under-construction segment of the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu bridge in Patna district on Sunday night.
Lakhisarai's District Magistrate Mithilesh Mishra told PTI, "I got the information in the evening that a portion of the Malia Tetarhat bridge over the Kiul river has tilted on one side. I have asked the officer concerned to look into the matter and give me a report by tomorrow."
He said appropriate steps would be taken to repair the damage, and the cause would be known from the report he has sought.
The bridge, built by the Road Construction Department, was inaugurated in 2014, according to locals.
Dozens of bridges and causeways have collapsed across Bihar over the last few months, raising questions about the quality of their construction.
Commenting on Sunday's bridge collapse, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged, "The incident proves that the very foundation of the NDA government is based on commission, bribery, institutional corruption, financial irregularities, illegal extortion and organised loot by criminals and officials."
"The bridge on the approach road of Samastipur-Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga Mahasetu, which was being built at a cost of Rs 1,603 crores, collapsed last night. A week ago, another bridge constructed for crores of rupees over the Barnar river in Jamui also collapsed even though it was inspected by the CM a few days ago," he added.
Several Houses Swayed Away In Mamlakha
In Bihar's Mamlakha district, the swollen Ganga River has risen above the danger mark and swallowed at least 10 houses.
According to an NDTV report, residents captured videos showing three of these houses, including a two-story one, sliding into the river and breaking apart in seconds.
One video shows the two-story house, with water almost halfway up its walls, slowly sliding forward like a boat leaving a dock before it starts to sink. The front disappears first, followed by the back with a loud crash and a splash. In the background, a boat can be seen. This quick 30-second video highlights how fast the house vanished under the water.
Other videos show parts of smaller houses also being swept away, with one dog curiously sniffing around before it all happens.
Schools Closed Till September 26
In a circular by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, it was noted that "a total of 76 government schools across eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed due to the elevated water levels in the Ganga."
As of 6 AM, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah and Digha Ghat, a statement by the district administration said.
The rising water levels in several rivers across other districts are impacting low-lying areas. The state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit held a virtual review meeting with officials from 12 districts to assess the situation and ensure preparedness for potential rise in water levels.
According to the DMD, approximately 12 districts along the Ganga are experiencing flood-like conditions, affecting around 13.56 lakh people in low-lying areas. A total of 376 village panchayats have been impacted, with many residents evacuated to camps, it said.
The 12 affected districts are Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Katihar, officials said.
Bihar Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Monday reportedly held a review meeting with officials from the 12 districts to take a stock of the situation and prepare the authorities if situation worsens.
An aerial survey was also conducted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the flood-affected areas.