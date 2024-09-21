Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops

People from Nakta Diyara area come via boats to reach safer ground after the water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.
A view of the Kangan Ghat submerged in flooded water of the Ganga river, in Patna.
Sikh devotees pass through a waterlogged area near Kangan Ghat Gurudwara after the water level of Ganga river increases, in Patna.
People wade through floodwaters of the Ganga river at a flooded-affected area, in Patna.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducts an aerial survey to monitor the rising water level of the Ganga river, in Patna.
Devotees at a temple waterlogged in flood water after water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.
Partially submerged premises of Alakhnath Temple following a rise in the water level of Ganga river, at Barh in Patna district, Bihar.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after the water lavel of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.