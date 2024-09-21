National

Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops

The rising water levels of Ganga has posed the risk of floods in Bihar's Patna and Vaishali regions. The increase triggered by the recent rains, pose a threat of inundation of the areas nearby the Ganges. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also conducted an aerial survey of the areas, pressing on prioritising relief and rescue operations in the affected regions.

Bihar Flood: Ganga water level rises after rains | Photo: PTI

People from Nakta Diyara area come via boats to reach safer ground after the water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.

Bihar Flood: A view of the Kangan Ghat submerged in flooded water
Bihar Flood: A view of the Kangan Ghat submerged in flooded water | Photo: PTI

A view of the Kangan Ghat submerged in flooded water of the Ganga river, in Patna.

Bihar Flood: Waterlogging near Kangan Ghat Gurudwara
Bihar Flood: Waterlogging near Kangan Ghat Gurudwara | Photo: PTI

Sikh devotees pass through a waterlogged area near Kangan Ghat Gurudwara after the water level of Ganga river increases, in Patna.

Bihar Flood: People wade through floodwaters of the Ganga river
Bihar Flood: People wade through floodwaters of the Ganga river | Photo: PTI

People wade through floodwaters of the Ganga river at a flooded-affected area, in Patna.

Bihar Flood: Nitish Kumar conducts an aerial survey
Bihar Flood: Nitish Kumar conducts an aerial survey | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducts an aerial survey to monitor the rising water level of the Ganga river, in Patna.

Bihar Flood: Devotees at a temple waterlogged in flood water
Bihar Flood: Devotees at a temple waterlogged in flood water | Photo: PTI

Devotees at a temple waterlogged in flood water after water level of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.

Bihar Flood: Partially submerged premises of Alakhnath Temple
Bihar Flood: Partially submerged premises of Alakhnath Temple | Photo: PTI

Partially submerged premises of Alakhnath Temple following a rise in the water level of Ganga river, at Barh in Patna district, Bihar.

Bihar Flood: Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road
Bihar Flood: Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road | Photo: PTI

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after the water lavel of Ganga river rose following heavy rains, in Patna.

