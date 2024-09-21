National

Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops

The rising water levels of Ganga has posed the risk of floods in Bihar's Patna and Vaishali regions. The increase triggered by the recent rains, pose a threat of inundation of the areas nearby the Ganges. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also conducted an aerial survey of the areas, pressing on prioritising relief and rescue operations in the affected regions.