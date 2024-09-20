National

Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Shuts State's Borders With Jharkhand Over 'Man-Made' Crisis Linked To DVC

Blaming Jharkhand for unbridled release of water through its DVC damns, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was shutting Bengal's borders with the state for three days. The police reportedly stopped the entry of cargo vehicles travelling from Jharkhand to West Bengal at Duburdih Check Post near Maithon from around 7 pm on Thursday, leading to long queues of vehicles at the West Bengal-Jharkhand border on the Delhi-Kolkata national highway.

Mamata Banerjee bengal floods jharkhand borders
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a visit to the flood affected areas of Udaynarayanpur, in Howrah district of WB, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has blamed Jharkhand for floods in her state, saying that the situation has risen due to Damodar Valley Corporation's (DVC) unbridled release of water from its dams.

Jharkhand government is led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is Opposition bloc INDIA.

Holding the DVC responsible for the "man-made" floods in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee said her government would sever all ties with the body.

Damodar Valley Corporation is a statutory body which operates in the Damodar River area of West Bengal and Jharkhand to handle the Damodar Valley Project, the first multipurpose river valley project of independent India.

DVC dams are located at Maithon and Panchet, both along the Jharkhand-West Bengal border.

Mamata Shuts Bengals Borders With Jharkhand Over 'Well-Planed Conspiracy'

Mamata Banerjee alleged there was a "well-planned conspiracy" to put West Bengal in this situation. "This has never happened before. I am in fear of what I have seen. We conduct meetings from time to time. I had personally called the DVC chairman and requested him not to release too much water," news agency PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

"In north Bengal, floods occur due to water from Nepal and Bhutan and in south Bengal it is mainly due to the water released from Jharkhand," she said.

Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal's border with Jharkhand will be shut for the next three days, without elaborating on the reason.

The police reportedly stopped the entry of cargo vehicles travelling from Jharkhand to West Bengal at Duburdih Check Post near Maithon from around 7 pm on Thursday evening, leading to long queues of vehicles at the West Bengal-Jharkhand border on the Delhi-Kolkata national highway. The West Bengal Police said that they have received an order from senior officers regarding the ban, a news18.com report said.

Claimed that the DVC has released 5.5 lakh cusecs of water this year, contributing to the current crisis, Mamata Banerjee said even though it rained for 4-5 days, it wasn't something the state could not have handled. "We have adequate infrastructure," she said.

CM Mamata Blames Centre

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Centre of failing to carry out dredging at DVC dams, the release of water from which resulted in floods in several districts of West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Panskura in Purba Medinipur district and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district to monitor the flood situation. "This is not rainwater, this is water released by central government organisation DVC from its dams. This is a man-made flood, and it's unfortunate. Why isn't the Centre dredging the DVC dams, where the water storage capacity has decreased by 36 per cent. There is a larger conspiracy at play. This cannot continue and we will start a major movement against this," she said after her visit

"The flood situation in West Bengal is because of DVC's unbridled release of water from its dams to save Jharkhand. We will not keep any ties with DVC," she said.

Later speaking in Udaynarayanpur, CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state has been facing similar situations in the last 13 years, though not this severe, and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions but there has been no fruitful response from his end.

"We had written to the prime minister several times but our request was not considered. Our ministerial team also went to New Delhi. What more can we do? They [Centre] did nothing," she said.

"That is why our people are facing problems. Release of water by DVC is not in our hands... it is with the Centre. They are not taking care of people in Malda also," she added.

She alleged that Centre had announced a package of Rs 700 crore to stop erosion in Farakka but did not release the funds. "The central government has not given money for Awas Yojana for the last three years. We will provide 11 lakh pucca houses and additional one lakh houses for food-affected people," she said.

"I will instruct the administration to ensure that everyone receives adequate relief materials," Banerjee said, adding that she has given instructions to the district magistrates and SPs to closely monitor the relief distribution process.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah Dismantle The Tigers| BAN 125/8; IND - 376 All Out
  2. England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Travis Head Breaks Record With His Match-winning 154*
  3. IPL: Vikram Rathour Named Batting Coach For Rajasthan Royals
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Check Sri Lanka's Squad - Chamari Athapaththu To Captain, Inoka Ranaweera Joins
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Shadman Islam Pays Price For Leaving A Jasprit Bumrah Beauty | Watch
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Jose Maria Gimenez’s Late Header Secures Dramatic Victory - In Pics
  2. Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Clinches Champions League Victory For Hosts - In Pics
  3. Man City Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: Title Contenders Go Head-to-Head - Key Players, Expectations Ahead
  4. Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Secures Stalemate - In Pics
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1 Results: Check Who Stands Where After First Round
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Scandalous Allegations': SC Raps CBI Over Transfer Of West Bengal's Post-Poll Violence Cases
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SC Asks Govt-Appointed Panel To Submit Interim Steps In 4 Weeks
  3. SC Seeks Info From Centre On Non-Appointment Of Judges Despite Collegium's Reiteration
  4. 'As A Father...': EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani On Employee's Death Due To 'Overwork'
  5. Growing Up With Indira Gandhi
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  3. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon As Hezbollah Leader Says 'Red Lines' Crossed
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah Dismantle The Tigers| BAN 125/8; IND - 376 All Out