Weather: Rains, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Delhi; Low-Pressure Area To Bring Heavy Rainfall In Bengal

Officials from the weather department said that South Bengal districts are expected to experience the most intense rainfall during this period.

Heavy Rains across India | Photo: PTI
Heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Friday, claiming the life of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in a waterlogged road in the Chanakyapuri area.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a "yellow alert" for Delhi. Meanwhile, waterlogging in the city also triggered massive traffic jams. The Delhi Police saying that they received 15 complaints of traffic issues and 12 of waterlogging.

Delhi Rains Kill 1, Waterlogging Trigger Traffic

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged road near The British School in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri area after heavy rains in the national capital on Friday.

The deceased -- Sourabh -- lived with his family at the Vivekananda Camp in the same area, police said.

Sourabh and his friends were playing in the rain on the waterlogged road, when he accidentally entered the deep waters and drowned. His friends immediately alerted his family, who rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the water.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. An investigation has been launched into the matter and the boy's body has been sent for postmortem, officials added.

Heavy rains lashed the national capital as IMD had issued a "yellow alert" for the city.

Delhi Police had also advised commuters to avoid waterlogged roads in view of several traffic complaints that it received.

Traffic was affected on the GTK Road, RTR on the carriageway from Moti Bagh Chowk towards RK Puram Sector-8, Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and GGR.

In IMD's colour-coded warnings, 'yellow alert' means to beware as the conditions will worsen and cause disruptions to daily life.

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Low Pressure To Bring Heavy Rains In Bengal

The MeT office on Friday said that low pressure area over North Bengal, along with an active monsoon season, will bring heavy rainfall across most of West Bengal till August 26.

Officials from the weather department said that South Bengal districts are expected to experience the most intense rainfall during this period.

The low-pressure area, which is projected to move towards Jharkhand in another day, is expected to bring very heavy downpour in South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Purulia, and Birbhum from August 23 to 26.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over several north Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri until August 26.

Notably, over the last 24 hours, Asansol recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 64 mm of rain, followed by Barrackpore with 62 mm. As per data from the MeT office, Dum Dum recorded 48 mm of rain, Medinipur 45 mm, Bankura 37 mm and Kolkata 21 mm.

Rajasthan Rains, Heavy Showers Likely Till Aug 28

Monsoon fury continued to take over Rajasthan with heavy rainfall pounding some of its districts, the meteorological department said.

As per data recorded till Friday morning, several places in the state recorded light to moderate rain. During this time, heavy rains lashed some places in Tonk, Jhunjhunum Udaipur and Chittorgarh districts.

Pali district's Raipur area was the wettest, recording a maximum rainfall of 122 mm, Jaipur's Met Centre data showed.

The weather office said that rain activities in eastern Rajasthan will continue till August 28, with a strong possibility of light to moderate rain and sometimes heavy rain at many places in Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Rajasthan during August 24-26 and East Rajasthan during August 23-27," IMD's weather forecast said.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan on August 25 and 26," it added.

