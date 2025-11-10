Weather Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Severe Cold Wave with Record Low Temperatures

Rajasthan braces for cold wave with record lows at 7°C in Sikar. Clear, sunny weather continues with chilly mornings and evenings. Air quality remains very unhealthy across the state.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
| Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Rajasthan weather alert issued for November 10-11; cold wave conditions East Rajasthan with night temperatures 2-5°C below normal

  • Sikar records lowest temperature 7°C; Tonk yellow alert issued; Arctic winds from Himalayan snowfall intensify cold conditions

  • Weather in Rajasthan today: Clear, sunny daytime (27-28°C maximum); minimums dropping to 13-14°C; morning fog across districts

  • IMD forecast: Dry conditions through November 15; very unhealthy air quality; wind speeds 5-12 mph insufficient for pollutant dispersal

A severe cold wave alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for East Rajasthan on November 10-11 as arctic conditions sweep through the state. Sikar district recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 7°C on Friday night, while Tonk experienced intense cold conditions, prompting yellow weather alerts for both districts. The cold wave is attributed to snowfall in the Himalayan regions, which has intensified northwesterly winds channeling arctic cold directly into the plains.​

Rajasthan Weather Update and Temperature Trends

Weather conditions show clear, bright skies during daytime with predominantly sunny conditions despite the chilly mornings and evenings. Jaipur experienced hazy sunshine on Monday, November 10, with temperatures reaching 28°C (84°F) during afternoon hours but dropping to 13°C (56°F) by nightfall. Eastern districts are affected more severely than western areas, with night readings in Sikar, Tonk, and surrounding districts touching single digits.

The weekly weather forecast predicts continued sunny conditions through November 15, with daytime maximums hovering around 27-28°C (81-84°F) and nighttime minimums gradually stabilizing around 13-14°C (56-58°F) by mid-week. Morning fog and mist will blanket low-lying areas and highways during dawn hours, creating visibility challenges particularly across eastern districts.​

Weather Alert: Air Quality Concerns in Rajasthan

Air quality concerns accompany the cold wave, with Jaipur reporting 'very unhealthy' conditions during daytime hours as haze blankets the region. The combination of stagnant cold air and reduced atmospheric mixing traps pollutants near ground level, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when wind speeds remain minimal. The IMD forecast emphasizes predominantly dry conditions with zero rainfall probability through November 14, indicating persistent haze and pollution stagnation. Wind speeds remain light throughout the period at 5-6 mph during daylight, increasing slightly to 10-12 mph gusts but remaining insufficient for significant pollutant dispersal.

Health authorities recommend that sensitive populations, including children, elderly persons, and those with respiratory conditions, avoid outdoor activities during early morning and late evening hours when cold winds intensify. Monitoring air quality hourly and using N95 masks during essential outdoor activities is advised through November 15 as winter conditions establish firmly across the state. Recent IMD reports suggest the cold wave's impact may lessen temporarily due to a shift in wind patterns bringing drier air from the southwest, but cooler temperatures, sustained haze, fog, and poor air quality conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, keeping Rajasthan residents alert to ongoing Rajasthan weather updates and the latest weather alert developments.

