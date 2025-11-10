Weather Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Severe Cold Wave with Record Low Temperatures

Health authorities recommend that sensitive populations, including children, elderly persons, and those with respiratory conditions, avoid outdoor activities during early morning and late evening hours when cold winds intensify. Monitoring air quality hourly and using N95 masks during essential outdoor activities is advised through November 15 as winter conditions establish firmly across the state. Recent IMD reports suggest the cold wave's impact may lessen temporarily due to a shift in wind patterns bringing drier air from the southwest, but cooler temperatures, sustained haze, fog, and poor air quality conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, keeping Rajasthan residents alert to ongoing Rajasthan weather updates and the latest weather alert developments.