'We Will Not Tolerate': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Attacks On Muslims Over Beef Suspicion

Rahul Gandhi's comments come after two recent incidents of mob violence in BJP-ruled states, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the ruling BJP government for being a "mute spectator" in the face of ongoing attacks on minority communities, particularly Muslims. 

Gandhi's comments come after two recent incidents of mob violence in BJP-ruled states, Haryana and Maharashtra. On August 27, a Muslim migrant from West Bengal was beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, allegedly by cow vigilantes who suspected him of eating beef. Another person was injured in the attack.

In a separate incident in Maharashtra, an elderly man was abused and beaten on a train after being accused of carrying beef.

Sharing screenshots of the two incidents, videos of which have been doing the rounds on social media, Gandhi said those who have climbed the ladder of power by using hatred as a political weapon are continuously establishing the rule of fear in the country.

The Congress leader said these miscreants have got free hand from the BJP government, that is why they have got the courage to do this.

"The hateful elements hiding in the form of the mob are openly spreading violence, challenging the rule of law. These miscreants have got a free hand from the BJP government, that is why they have developed the courage to do so," Rahul said in a post in Hindi on X.

There are continuous attacks on minorities, especially Muslims, and the government machinery is watching as a "mute spectator", he said.

The authority of the law should be established by taking the strictest action against such "anarchist elements", Gandhi said.

"Any attack on the communal unity of India and the rights of Indians is an attack on the Constitution, which we will not tolerate at all," he said.

"No matter how much the BJP tries - we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred at any cost," the Congress leader said.

