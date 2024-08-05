National

Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll Nears 400

The woman, who has been identified as Neethu Jojo, made the first call to emergency services on July 30.

Wayanad Landslides
Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll Nears 400 | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, the very first woman who made the distress call to emergency services during the Wayanad landslides has been found dead. As thesearch and rescue operations enter a seventh day, the death toll due to the landslides is nearing 400.

The woman, who has been identified as Neethu Jojo, made the first call to emergency services on July 30.

As per The Indian Express, Neethu alerted the Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (WIMS), Meppadi at 1:30 AM, just as the landslides struck the region.

Despite emergency services being alerted, it was too late for Neethu. Neethu was in her house with her husband, five-year-old son and her parents and other neighbours seeking refuge from the rains at the time of the landslides.

A call recording of Neethu calling for help while trapped in her house has also made rounds of social media. As per news agency PTI, Neethu revealed in the call that her family and six others were trapped in her house as water continued to gush inside.

At 4 AM, when the second landslide struck the area, it swept away the portion of the house Neethu was in. Her body was recovered on Saturday and was laid to rest by the surviving members of her family.

Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Nears 400, More Rains Expected In Kerala

As the rescue operations enter their seventh day, the death toll is expected to cross 400. As of now, Kerala authorities have reported that around 360 people have been confirmed dead.

As per the latest update on the deaths as of Sunday evening, a total of 221 bodies and 166 body parts of the landslide victims had been recovered so far. The number of missing people has gone down from 206 to 180.

Due to the mass destruction caused by the landslides, over 2,500 people, including 599 children are staying in various relief camps in Kerala's Wayanad.

As Kerala continued to reel in from the destruction of the Wayanad landslides, the Indian Meterelogicial Department has predicted more rains in the region.

As per the latest official figures released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a total of 16 rescue camps have been put up in Meppadi and other panchayats in the hill district.

The CMO added that as many as 2,514 people belonging to 723 families are in the camps. Of this, 943 are male, 972 are female, and 599 are children.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
Football News
  1. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  2. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  3. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  4. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  5. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
Tennis News
  1. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Paris Games 2024: Nadal Urges Alcaraz To Treasure Olympic Medal Despite Djokovic Heartbreak
  3. Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz 'Felt The Pressure' In Final Defeat To Novak Djokovic
  4. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
  5. Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Completes Career Golden Slam After Gold Medal Glory
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss India Vs Germany Semi-Final
  2. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  3. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll Nears 400
  2. Weather News LIVE Updates: Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat; Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States
  3. Nine Kanwariyas Killed, Three Injured By Electrocution In Bihar
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In November | Details
  5. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. 98 Killed In Bangladesh, Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka'| Top Points
  2. Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Welcomes New F-16 Fighter Jets To Combat Russia
  3. Venezuela Protests: Mass Arrests Amid Unrest And Disputed Election Results Sparks Concerns
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military; US And Allies Prepare For ‘Multi-Front War' With Iran
  5. UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs