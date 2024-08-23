National

Watch: BJD, Congress MLAs Create Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over Ganjam Liquor Tragedy

At least two people died and 13 others were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Chikiti area, Ganjam district, on Monday night.

BJD, Congress MLAs Create Ruckus In Odisha Assembly
BJD, Congress MLAs Create Ruckus In Odisha Assembly | Photo: ANI Screengrab
The Odisha Assembly witnessed a ruckus for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as opposition parties demanded the resignation of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan over liquor-related deaths in Ganjam district.

As the House assembled for Question Hour, opposition MLAs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress stormed into the well, raising slogans demanding the minister's resignation. They held the BJP government responsible for the spread of spurious liquor in Ganjam and other parts of the state.

The protests led to two BJD MLAs attempting to climb the Speaker's podium, forcing an adjournment till 11:30 am. Women MLAs from the opposition also tried to forcibly enter the Speaker's podium. When the House resumed, Zero Hour was held, and a debate on the issue was agreed upon by both government and opposition.

At least two people died and 13 others were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Chikiti area, Ganjam district, on Monday night. The state government has announced an RDC probe into the incident, but the BJD demands the minister's removal on moral grounds.

"The government is claiming a lot of things including action against liquor mafia. But in reality, the current dispensation can do little except changing names of the previous government's schemes," Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik said, while alleging a nexus between the incumbent government and the liquor mafia.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam said, "The excise minister should tender his resignation on moral grounds after the death of two people in the liquor-related incident. Instead of regulating the spurious liquor, there is a flood of illicit alcohol across the state."

"We are forced to stage agitation in the House as the government has failed to answer questions on illicit liquor trade. This issue is not limited to one area but affects the entire state. Our protest will continue," Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta said.

BJP MLA Purna Sethi slammed the Opposition over disruptions since the beginning of the second half of the session on Tuesday.

"This is simply indiscipline. They (opposition) have no interest in taking up people's issues. Their only intention is to stall the proceedings. They continued creating ruckus despite the government agreeing to their demand for an RDC probe into the hooch tragedy," Sethi said.

Defending the excise minister, the treasury bench members pointed out that Harichandan had visited the affected people at the hospital and made arrangements for their proper treatment. The government has suspended two excise department officials and also transferred the excise superintendent of Berhampur.

They said that the state government has launched a drive against illegal liquor sale and arrested more than 100 people.

(With PTI Inputs)

