Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Virat: President's Bodyguard Commandant's Horse Retires

Virat, the horse of the Indian President who retired on the 73rd Republic Day, was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. 

Virat: President's Bodyguard Commandant's Horse Retires
Virat, the President's Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse retires - Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 2:35 pm

Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, retired from his years long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

Virat was the mount of President’s Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse after the parade. 

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. 

Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

Tags

National Republic Day Celebrations Republic Day 2022 Republic Day President Of India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

 Centre Likely To Hand Over Air India To Tata Group On Thursday

 Centre Likely To Hand Over Air India To Tata Group On Thursday

Foundation Laid For Meghalaya To Become Top 10 State In Next Decade: Conrad Sangma

Punjab Polls Elections Date Change Shows Importance Of Dalits In State's Politics

Congress Veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad Terms Speculations About His Political Plans ‘Mischievous Propaganda’

Regular Market Approval Likely To Cap Covishield, Covaxin Price At Rs 275

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day