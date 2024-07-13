Viral Video Shows Bride And Groom's Families Clash Over 'Less Food' In Firozabad

A wedding ceremony in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, turned violent when a dispute over a food shortage led to a physical altercation between the bride and groom's families.
According to ABP News, the bride's brother alleged that the groom's family, led by the groom, demanded money from the bride's family due to the food shortage. Despite giving some money, the groom's family demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh, which ignited the brawl.
Footage circulating on social media, shows several men hurling chairs and attacking each other with whatever they could grab. The situation deteriorated to the point where the wedding was abandoned, with the bride's family leaving the ceremony without the vows being exchanged.
This incident is not an isolated one. In a separate incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a wedding was disrupted after guests discovered the biryani lacked chicken leg pieces. A small problem turned into a big fight, with people hitting and kicking each other.