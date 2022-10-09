Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Veteran Rajasthan Congress Leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma Dies At Age 77, CM Gehlot Condoles Loss

Veteran Rajasthan Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma
Veteran Rajasthan Congress leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 1:25 pm

In a tragic incident, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, a senior Congress leader from Rajasthan, passed away at 77 in Jaipur on Sunday. He was admitted to SMS Hospital on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness.

His body has been taken to his residence in Hanuman Nagar where it will be kept in the Vidyadhar Nagar Brahmin Mahasabha building for people to pay their last respects. The last rites will be conducted in Sardarshahar on Monday afternoon.

Condoling the leader's death, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Bhanwarlal Sharma, Congress MLA from Sardarshahr (Churu). He was keeping unwell for a long time, I was in touch with his family members regarding his health, reached SMS Hospital last night, took information from the doctors and met the family". 

Who was Bhanwar Lal Sharma?

Born on April 17, 1945, to Sevagram and Parvati Devi in Jaitsisar village in the Churu district of Rajasthan, Bhanwar Lal Sharma has been active in politics since the young age of 17. In 1962, he became the sarpanch of Jaitsisar Gram Panchayat and remained in that position till 1982. After that, he was elected the head of Sardarshahar Panchayat Samiti.

In 1985, Sharma contested his first Rajasthan assembly election from Lok Dal and later went on to become an MLA. He then joined the Janata Dal party and was elected MLA for the second time in 1990.

He was made the Indira Gandhi Canal Project Minister in Rajasthan. He also won the Rajasthan Assembly by-elections in 1996. He became an MLA via Congress tickets in the 1998, 2003, 2013, and 2018 elections.

National Congress Bhanwar Lal Sharma Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Death
