Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Pune Station, Passengers Safe

Summary of this article
A coach of the Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune Railway Station.
No injuries or casualties were reported; passengers were assisted safely.
Railway officials linked the incident to a diamond crossing under planned infrastructure upgrades.
A coach of the Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune Railway Station on Monday evening, triggering panic among passengers but causing no injuries or casualties.
According to Central Railway, one trolley of the fourth coach went off the tracks at a diamond crossing around 7:30 pm as the train was approaching the station. The train had originated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and was bound for Solapur.
Railway officials said the derailment occurred at a non-standard diamond crossing, an area already marked for upgrades under the ongoing yard remodelling project at Pune station. Authorities quickly rushed to the spot, inspected the affected coach, and ensured passengers were safely assisted.
Visuals from the site showed railway staff examining the derailed wheel assembly while crowds gathered near the platform. Officials said arrangements were being made to shift passengers to another rake in order to minimise inconvenience and resume onward travel.