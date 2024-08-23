National

Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why

The ultimatum comes in connection with an official order issued last year asking the employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on a government portal - Manav Sampada - by August 31.

In a latest development, the salaries of over 13 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees could be at risk if they refuse to comply with an official order of the Yogi Adityanath government.

About the govt order

In an official order issued last year, the state govt reportedly asked the employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on a government portal - Manav Sampada - by August 31. As per the rule, upon non-compliance, they will not be paid salaries for this month and it also affect their promotions.

Initially, the deadline set by the order was December 31. Despite several extensions of the deadline, only 26 percent compliance was recorded. The deadline has now been pushed to August 31.

Currently, there are 17 lakh 88 thousand 429 government employees in the Yogi Adityanath-led state. Out of this, only about 26 percent employees have uploaded the details of their properties to the portal while the rest 13 lakh haven't.

What did the officials say?

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, only those who give details of properties by August 31 will be paid for the month of August, while the salary of all others will be stopped.

"This measure aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the government. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Minister Danish Azad Ansari.

Furthermore, Principal Secretary of personnel department M Devraj has also sent the order issued by the Chief Secretary to all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries as well as Department Heads and Office Heads.

