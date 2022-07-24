Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Government, Chief Minister Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Winning Silver Medal At Worlds Championships

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final and said that everyone was proud of his feat.

Neeraj Chopra has been using visualisation for a long time. File Photo

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 2:05 pm

Governor Anandiben Patel also congratulated Chopra and wished a bright future for him. 

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

"By winning silver in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra has scripted history. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to you for this unforgettable achievement that is bringing glory to India.  We are proud of you. Jai Hind!," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Chopra (24), who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favorite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

(Inputs from PTI)

