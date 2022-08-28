Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Crackdown On Illegal Drug Mafia

The Chief Minister said that those indulging in illegal drug trade will be identified at the police station level.

Yogi Adityanath in Meerut
Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:36 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to initiate an intensive drive against illegal drug trade.

Adityanath issued the directions while chairing a meeting through a video link of senior police and administrative officials to review the law and order situation and other matters.

"Raids should be conducted against those indulging in illegal drug trade, and if there is any laxity, then accountability will be fixed. The fight against the drug mafia will assume the shape of a mass movement," he said.

Related stories

‘Being In Power Has Raised Our Responsibilities Towards People’: Yogi Adityanath To BJP Leaders

Peace, Harmony Difficult Without Valour: Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister said that those indulging in illegal drug trade will be identified at the police station level. Stressing on robust facilities in the border areas, he directed the officials to facilitate construction of hospitals and markets there in PPP mode.

The CM said owing to rising water level in Yamuna and Chambal rivers, normal life has been affected in 18 districts of the state, even as Ganga and Betwa were also on rise.

However, now water is receding at most of the places. He directed officials to keep an eye on certain areas such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Mirzapur.

Adityanath said that the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and emergency management teams should remain in active mode round the clock, and directed the DMs to make arrangements for boats and relief material.

The ministers who are visiting the divisions should be given information about the flood, he said. He also said that massive vaccination of cattle should be started to save it from lumpy skin disease.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Illegal Drug Trade Raids NDRF SDRF PAC Emergency Management Lumpy Skin Disease India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards