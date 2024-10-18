National

US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that an Indian inquiry committee was set up in connection with alleged foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun foiled assassination plot
US working with India in its investigation into allegations related to the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
info_icon

An Indian government employee was charged by the Justice Department in the United States for his connection with a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist leader who is an U.S. citizen in New York City.

The man identified as Vikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court.

The murder-for-hire plot was first disclosed by federal prosecutors last year when they announced charges against a man, Nikhil Gupta, who a then-unidentified Indian government employee recruited to orchestrate the assassination of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

Pro-Khalistani activist Gurpanwant Singh Pannun. - Screengrab from CBC video
India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that an Indian inquiry committee was set up in connection with alleged foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and a meeting was held with the officials in the US, India on Thursday which said it has taken inputs provided by the US "very seriously".

In response to another query on the person identified in an indictment of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) in connection with the case, Jaiswal confirmed that the person is "no longer an employee of the government of India".

The US earlier said the Indian government has expressed seriousness in dealing with the allegations of the plot to kill Pannun.

A team of Indian officials had a meeting recently with the officials of the State Department and Department of Justice in Washington.

US authorities arrested Indian national Nikhil Gupta, linked to the plot, in June 2023. - null
Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday

BY PTI

Following the allegations by the US, India appointed a high-level inquiry committee to look into the inputs provided by the US on the plot.

Two members of the committee travelled to the US and had a meeting with the US officials, Jaiswal said.

"These are members of high-level inquiry committee that had been set up in November 2023 to look into the inputs that had been shared with us by the US, and we have taken these inputs very seriously...we remain engaged with the US side on this particular matter," he told reporters.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York.

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

Gupta, who was arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year, was extradited to the US on June 14.

The US has consistently pressed India for updates on the Indian investigation into the alleged foiled plot to kill Pannun and made it clear that it seeks accountability in the case, a senior Biden administration official had said in June.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had said the US raised the issue directly at the most senior levels of the Indian government.

On Tuesday, the US had alleged that India was not cooperating with Canada on the latter's investigation into the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Visitors Lead By 134 Runs In First Innings; NZ - 180/3 (50), IND - 46
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights
  3. Shakib Al Hasan Sure Of Not Going Home; Dream Of Farewell Test In Bangladesh Might Be Over
  4. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Knee Swelling, But Rohit Sharma Hopes For His Return In IND Vs NZ Test Tomorrow
  5. IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Numbers That Stand Out From India’s Shocking Day Out In Bengaluru
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 5 Predictions: Man Utd, Chelsea To Stay Perfect, Winning Start For Slegers?
  3. Wolves Vs Man City Preview, Premier League 2024-25: Prediction, Key Players
  4. NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 2-3 CFC At Full-time
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Confirms Vincent Kompany Has Support Of Board
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  4. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  5. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  2. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  3. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
  4. 'Shifting Blame Doesn't Work': MEA Says Canada Didn't Take Action Against Gangsters Despite India's Request
  5. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
Entertainment News
  1. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  2. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  3. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  4. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  5. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  2. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  3. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  5. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Kiwis Lead By 134 Runs; NZ - 180/3 (50 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy