UP:13-Year-Old Boy Killed, 4 Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Jeep

February 7, 2024

A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding jeep hit them in Fatehpur district's Mawai village, police said on Wednesday.

The victims were teenagers and were on the side of a road, they said.  

Hussainganj Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh said the speeding jeep hit the five people on Tuesday night.

"Nikesh (13) was killed in the accident and the four injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital," he said.

Singh said a case has been registered on a complaint from Nikesh's father Mathur Kori. The jeep has been seized and efforts are on to arrest its driver, he added.

