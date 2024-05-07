National

UP Woman Drugs Husband, Burns Private Parts With Cigarettes, Man Captures Torture On CCTV

Mehar Jahan was arrested by district police after a complaint was filed by her husband Manan Zaidi. Zaidi has alleged that Mehar would often drug him and subject him to torture and physical assault.

X/@BijnorPolice
UP Woman Arrested For Drugging Husband, Burning Private Parts With Cigarettes Photo: X/@BijnorPolice
A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor was arrested for torturing her husband with cigarettes. The woman was arrested by Bijnor Police on Sunday under the charges of attempted murder and more.

Speaking to the police, the husband further alleged that Mehar would drug him, tie his hands and legs and then use a cigarette to burn his body parts. The police report also alleges that the wife tried to chop off her husband's genitals with a knife.

Zaidi claimed that he had filed a complaint with the police earlier against his wife.

In a complaint filed on April 29, Zaidi alleged that his wife mixed an intoxicant in his milk and made him drink it. After he lost consciousness, she tied his hands and legs and allegedly attempted to strangle him to death.

After this, he installed CCTV cameras in the house to capture his torture and to submit as proof.

This video footage is what ultimately led to the arrest of Mehar Jahan. In the video, the husband was seen tied up, drugged and being subject to torture by the 30-year-old woman.

The woman can also be seen burning her husband's body parts with a cigarette on the video. The husband further alleged that his wife had threatened to falsely accuse him and have him arrested if he tried to call the police on her.

The police have registered a case against Mehar Jahan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as attempted murder, assault and torture.

As per the press release issued by Bijnor police. Jahan has been charged under IPC Sections 328 (causing hurt using poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 323(voluntarily causing hurt).

