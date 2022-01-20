Friday, Jan 21, 2022
UP Polls: BJP's Dhirendra Singh Files Nomination From Jewar

- PTI

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 6:21 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhirendra Singh on Thursday filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Jewar constituency, which he had won in the 2017 elections. The 55-year-old Singh is known, among others, for his key role in getting through the negotiations with farmers for the Greenfield Noida International Airport in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, filed the nomination as a candidate for Jewar Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Surajpur Collectorate, Greater Noida," he said in a tweet in Hindi. So far, at least eight other candidates, including Congress's Manoj Chaudhary and BSP's Narendra Bhati, have filed their nominations from the Jewar seat, which goes to polls on February 10.

Singh had started his political journey with Congress and shot to the limelight during the Bhatta-Parsaul episode, which is considered to have paved the way for amendments to the Land Acquisition Act in the country in 2013. He later joined the BJP and won the election from Jewar in 2017, winning nearly 50 per cent of the total votes polled that year and defeating sitting MLA Bahujan Samaj Party's Vedram Bhati.

This time Jewar has 3.46 lakh voters.

With inputs from PTI

