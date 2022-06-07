Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
UP Police Arrests Tamil Nadu Man Who Had Threatened To Blow Up RSS Offices

Uttar Pradesh cops reach Tamil Nadu to interrogate Raj Muhammad in Pudukkottai district, who had threatened to blow up six RSS offices.

Members of RSS during an event in Assam.(File photo-Representational image) Getty Images

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 6:50 pm

A joint team of officials from Lucknow police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday reached Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu to interrogate a man who was arrested there for allegedly threatening to blow up six RSS offices, including two in the northern state.

According to an official statement issued by the UP ATS, Raj Muhammad, a resident of Ramalingam Street in Pudukkottai district, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after he sent a WhatsApp message to a person in Lucknow holding out the threat to two RSS offices in UP and four in Karnataka. 

The UP ATS said that it got information that a resident of Lucknow had got a link through WhatsApp from an unknown number on his mobile phone to join a group, which spoke about bomb blasts at six RSS offices.

In this connection, a case was registered at Madiaon police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act, the statement said.

The ATS traced the number after analysing the WhatsApp link, and then traced the accused person to Tamil Nadu.

After coordinating with the officials of the Tamil Nadu Police, the accused was taken into custody and was interrogated, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Karnataka Pudukkottai Whatsapp Indian Penal Code (IPC) Interrogation Arrest Threat Uttar Pradesh Police
