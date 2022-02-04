Friday, Feb 04, 2022
UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination From Gorakhpur Urban; Declares No Pending Cases Against Him

UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has mentioned that he did his BSc (Hons) from Bahuguna University, Srinagar, in 1992. Adityanath has marked 'not applicable' in all the categories in the liabilities section.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 8:56 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who filed his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency on Friday, has declared in his election affidavit that there are no cases pending against him.

The 49-year-old BJP candidate, who is contesting the assembly elections for the first time, has mentioned himself as the son of Avedyanath -- his mentor and guru.

As per the affidavit, he owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively.

Adityanath's total assets stands at over Rs 1.54 crore. This includes movable assets only, as in the section for immovable assets, he has marked 'Not Applicable'.

According to the document, the chief minister has gold 'kundal' weighing 20 grams, and are worth Rs 49,000 (at the time of purchase). He also has a Rudraksh mala in gold chain weighing 10 grams worth Rs 20,000, and a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000.

In his educational qualification, Adityanath has mentioned that he did his BSc (Hons) from Bahuguna University, Srinagar, in 1992.

He has marked 'Not Applicable' in all the categories in the liabilities section.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath Gorakhpur Urban Uttar Pradesh Nomination Papers BJP
NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 2,272 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

