Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Digital Rally On February 4

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a digital rally on February 4, covering at least 20 assembly constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh.

UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi Likely To Address Digital Rally On February 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 7:27 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a digital rally on February 4 covering nearly 20 assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

It would be Modi's second digital rally with the first one being on January 31.

Thursday's digital rally would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

While the first phase of assembly polls is on February 10, the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20. Most of the western UP constituencies would go for polls in the first three phases.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-fledge physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1000 people are allowed.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi Digital Rally Election Commission Of India (ECI) BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj