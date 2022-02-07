Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Election 2022: PM Modi’s Physical Rally Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather; To Address Gathering Now Virtually

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather.

UP Election 2022: PM Modi’s Physical Rally Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather; To Address Gathering Now Virtually
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 12:49 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather and he will now virtually address the election meeting, BJP sources said.

Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground here for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, they said.

The prime minister would now address the people virtually. 

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the SP.

The district, where almost 50 percent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats-- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.
 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi BJP Rally Virtual Rally Weather
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Eternity And A Day

Hijab Row: Controversy Lingers On In Karnataka As Students Group Wearing Saffron Shawls Protest

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt On Unemployment Issue

Rajya Sabha Pays Homage To Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar; House Adjourned For One Hour

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets

China's Wang Shanshan and team celebrates after winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Mumbai.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat South Korea 3-2 In Final, Bag 9th Title