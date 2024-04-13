National

UP: 200 People Booked For Causing Traffic Congestion On Eid In Meerut

The crowd moved to the road to offer Eid Namaz as the space inside the nearby mosque was filled.

Two hundred people booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion by offering Namaz on a road Photo: PTI
Two hundred people were booked for allegedly causing traffic congestion by offering Namaz on a road here, police said on Saturday.

The crowd moved to the road to offer Eid Namaz as the space inside the nearby mosque was filled. They allegedly had an altercation with the police when they prevented them from offering Namaz on the road, police said.

The sub-inspector of the Railway Road police station filed a complaint on Friday alleging that over 100 to 200 people offered Eid Namaz on Thursday on the road which led to severe traffic congestion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Based on the complaint police have lodged an FIR under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, Sajwan said.

"The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons. Our teams are making efforts to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage in the area,” he added.

