National

UP: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped In Ghaziabad, Commits Suicide

According to the police, the victim's family members have alleged that on Tuesday evening the accused called their daughter, a student of class 8, to a hotel room in Modinagar area to meet him.

UP: Harassed And Molested, 13-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide
info_icon

A 13-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home here after she was allegedly raped by her neighbour, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim's family members have alleged that on Tuesday evening the accused called their daughter, a student of class 8, to a hotel room in Modinagar area to meet him.

He then served her a sedative drink due to which she became dizzy and he raped her, the victim's family alleged

The family further told the police that when the girl reached home, she narrated her ordeal to her mother who then approached the Modinagar police station, officials said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused and the victim's statement was recorded.

However, on Wednesday night, when the girl was in her room, her parents called her several times but she did not respond. Following this, they went into her room and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

The accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Rural Vivek Chand Yadav said that action has also been initiated against the hotel owner who provided the room without seeing her address proof.

Investigation is underway, Yadav said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi
  2. Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA
  3. Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies
  4. Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight
  5. 'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Gets Azamtullah Omarzai; Afghans Five Wickets Down
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Denmark 0-0 England In Euro 2024, Messi To Be In Action In Copa America Opener
  3. ENG Vs SA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Record, Probable XIs
  4. Queen's Club Championship: Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Jack Draper
  5. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  2. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  3. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  4. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  5. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Denmark 0-0 England In Euro 2024, Messi To Be In Action In Copa America Opener
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths