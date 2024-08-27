National

Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu Elected Unopposed To RS From Rajasthan

BJP's dummy candidate Sunil Kothari withdrew his nomination on Friday, making Ravneet Singh Bittu as the only candidate in the bypoll.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu | Photo: X/@Prabhusingh09
Union minister of state and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was elected unopposed as a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Tuesday.

Three candidates had filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha bypolls, one of whom was a BJP dummy candidate. The last date for withdrawal of nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election was August 27

The nomination paper of independent candidate Babita Wadhwani was cancelled during scrutiny on August 22.

BJP's dummy candidate Sunil Kothari withdrew his nomination on Friday, making Ravneet Singh Bittu as the only candidate in the bye-election.

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly principal secretary and election officer Mahavir Prasad Sharma on Tuesday presented a certificate to Yogendra Singh Tanwar, the authorised election agent of Bittu.

The opposition Congress had decided not to field a candidate in the by-election.

The election was held after Congress's KC Venugopal resigned as RS MP when he was elected in the Lok Sabha polls.

The term of membership on this seat from Rajasthan will be till June 21, 2026. There are a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. After Bittu's election, BJP and Congress have five seats each.

