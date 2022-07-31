Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Reaches Lakshadweep For 3-Day Visit

The union minister will interact with the BJP workers and the fishermen on Sunday. On Saturday, the minister visited the famed Guruvayur temple.

undefined
Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 10:22 am

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, has arrived in Lakshadweep on a three-day official visit. Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel officially received Bhatt on Saturday evening and held discussions on the tourism sector. 

The union minister will interact with the BJP workers and the fishermen on Sunday. On Saturday, the minister visited the famed Guruvayur temple. He also interacted with various tourism stakeholders on strategies for tourism promotion in Kerala.

Related stories

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Praises PM Modi's Leadership For Making India An Exporter Of Defense Equipment

Ajay Bhatt: Whose Massive Win Brought BJP To The Centre Stage Of The Uttarakhand Politics

The Lakshadweep administration had celebrated the grand finale marking culmination of 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047'.

It took part through video conferencing, in the grand finale event being celebrated throughout the country. The event was organized at Atal Paryavaran Bhawan, Kavaratti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the finale event through video conferencing conducted at 113 locations all over the country including Kavaratti on Saturday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister Of State For Defence And Tourism Ajay Bhatt Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel Tourism Sector Guruvayur Temple Lakshadweep Administration Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Prime Minister Narendra Modi Atal Paryavaran Bhawan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 