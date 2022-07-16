Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
ULFA(I) Internal Matter Of Assam, Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said PM Narendra Modi and Union HM Amit Shah have been keen to solve problems of the North East, so that the region can remain united in the path of progress and prosperity.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 8:06 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the ULFA(I) issue is an "internal matter" of the state and not of the entire North East, which can be resolved through dialogue. 

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been keen to solve problems of the North East so that the region can remain united in the path of progress and prosperity.

Asked whether the issue of the banned ULFA(I) is expected to be resolved soon, the chief minister said this is not related to the entire NE region but is Assam's "internal matter".

"Border disputes, flood, issues related to electrification, communication, internet connectivity and others are related to the North East. We are going to deal with these and make the region strong and prosperous in line with the vision of the prime minister and the home minister," he said.

ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua views Assam from a different perspective while "we do it in a certain way and will resolve the issue through talks", Sarma said.

He, however, did not elaborate whether talks with the banned outfit would be held soon.

The proscribed ULFA (Independent)  had announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 15 last year for three months after Sarma took charge as the chief minister of the state and called the outfit to come forward for talks.

The outfit has been extending the ceasefire every three months since then but there has been no announcement regarding negotiations with the banned organisation. 

Sarma had last year said peace talks with the banned outfit could progress if it was prepared to discuss grievances and issues other than sovereignty.

(With PTI inputs)
 

