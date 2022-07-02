NIA Court Sends Udaipur Killing Accused to 10-Day Police Custody, Lawyers Assault Accused

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur on Saturday remanded four people accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur in 10-day police custody.

The four accused include the main accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who were arrested on Tuesday hours after they allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop, and Mohsin and Asif, who were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy and for carrying out a recce of Kanhaiya Lal's shop.

Riaz and Ghouse killed Kanhaiya Lal and filmed the crime. In a separate video, they confessed to the killing and said it was in response to disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammad. It was a reference to Kanhaiya Lal's support to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Nupur Sharma, whose comments on Prophet had led to widespread outrage.

The four accused were produced before the court in Jaipur amid tight security arrangements.

"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements in the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" (Death to Pakistan) and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (Give death sentence to Kanhaiya’s killers).

While presenting the murder accused of #KanhaiyaLal in #Jaipur NIA Court, the people present there beat them up. pic.twitter.com/g61YoKBsPL — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 2, 2022

Despite all the arrangements, a group of lawyers attacked the four accused, kicking and slapping them and hurling abuses as they were being taken to a prisoner vehicle after being produced in a court here. The clothes of one of the four were also torn.

(With PTI inputs)