Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

U'khand Varsity Student Accuses Classmate, Seniors Of Forcing Him To Drink Alcohol, Assault

Home National

U'khand Varsity Student Accuses Classmate, Seniors Of Forcing Him To Drink Alcohol, Assault

The victim has provided to the police a video of the alleged incident. In the video, two more students apart from the accused are visible, Bisht said, adding that their identities were being ascertained.

Alcohol Consumption
Student forced to consume alcohol Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:37 pm

A first-year BBA student here has alleged that he was made to strip and forced to drink alcohol by a classmate and two seniors in his room at a private hostel, police said.

The victim, who hails from Rishikesh, is a student at the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies.The accused also allegedly made a video and threatened to make it viral if the victim did not pay Rs 60,000, Prem Nagar police station SHO Pradeep Bisht said on Thursday. They also allegedly beat up the victim when he protested, he said. 

The victim has provided to the police a video of the alleged incident. In the video, two more students apart from the accused are visible, Bisht said, adding that their identities were being ascertained. A case has been registered against the three accused students -- identified as Akarsh Gupta, the victim's classmate, and his two seniors Vishal Mullick and Sam Sanjayin -- on the basis of the victim's complaint at Prem Nagar police station, Bisht said. 

When contacted, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies Registrar Manish Madaan said strict disciplinary action would be taken against  anyone involved in the incident. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National U'khand Varsity Student Accuses Classmate Seniors Forcing Drink Alcohol Assault
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19