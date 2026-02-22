Two Policemen Found Dead At Border Outpost In Gurdaspur

Two Punjab Police personnel found dead inside outpost room.
Incident occurred about 2 km from Pakistan border.
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls for thorough probe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, accusing it of turning the global Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit in New Delhi into what he described as “dirty and shameless politics.” Speaking at a public event in Meerut after inaugurating development projects, including the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro extension, he said the party’s protest showed how “ideologically bankrupt” it had become.
The Prime Minister alleged that Congress leaders had “crossed all limits” and claimed their conduct had drawn widespread criticism nationwide. He also thanked several opposition parties for condemning the incident, saying they had stood for “truth and national pride.” According to him, the protest was an attempt to tarnish the country’s image despite India hosting representatives from over 80 nations and heads of state from about 20 countries at the summit.
Continuing his remarks, Modi accused Congress leaders of being driven by personal animosity toward him, alleging that they sought to undermine his leadership and disrupt parliamentary functioning. He referred to an earlier Budget session incident in which opposition MPs protested inside Parliament, saying such actions prevented legislative work and harmed allies as well.
He said that while political opposition was understandable, events representing the nation should not be used for partisan protests. Without naming individuals, he added that anyone aspiring to lead the country must first win the trust of its people.