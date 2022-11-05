Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Two Of 8 Cheetahs Released In Acclimatisation Enclosure At MP's Kuno National Park: Forest Official

Two of the eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) were on Saturday released into an acclimatization enclosure from the quarantine area where they were kept since translocated from Namibia in mid-September, an official said. 

Tigress with cub at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve
Tigress with cub at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:29 pm

Two of the eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) were on Saturday released into an acclimatization enclosure from the quarantine area where they were kept since translocated from Namibia in mid-September, an official said. 

"Two cheetahs were released in the larger enclosure from the quarantine zones on Saturday. The remaining six cheetahs will also be released in the (acclimatization enclosure) in a phased manner," KNP Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma confirmed to PTI. 

The larger enclosure is an area of more than five square km, officials had earlier said. 

Eventually, the eight cheetahs will be released into the wild as per plans. 

The eight cheetahs - five females and three males in the 30-66 month age group- were released in the dedicated quarantine zones at KNP on September 17 at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heralding the return of the big cats to India 70 years after they were declared extinct in the country.

According to initial plans, the cheetahs- named Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Cibili, and Saisa - were to be kept in quarantine for a month.

As per international norms, wild animals must be kept in quarantine for a month to check the spread of any infection before and after their translocation to another country, experts had said.

Since their release on September 17, the eight cheetahs were housed in six 'bomas' (enclosures), two of which are 50 meters x 30 meters while the rest four measured 25 square meters in area. 

They were provided buffalo meat, the officials had said.

The last cheetah died in India in the Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

(Inputs from PTI)

