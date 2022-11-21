Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

The police arrested the two accused - a local resident and another one hailing from adjoining Bhind district - and booked them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police seized heroin worth around Rs 70 lakh

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 1:42 pm

Police have seized heroin worth around Rs 70 lakh and arrested two men in this connection in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Monday.  Acting on a tip-off, the police increased surveillance and intercepted a car with two men at MH crossing in Murar area late Sunday night. 

During checking, packets containing 370 gm of heroin were found in the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

The police arrested the two accused - a local resident and another one hailing from adjoining Bhind district - and booked them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused have a criminal record, Sanghi said.  “We will produce them in court and seek their remand to get to the bottom of the case," he said.

The official claimed brown sugar brought from Uttar Pradesh had been seized in Gwalior earlier,  but it was for the first time in the recent past that heroin worth lakhs was seized here. “We have to find out from where it was sourced to MP," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Madhya Pradesh Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh Gwalior District MH Crossing Superintendent Of Police Amit Sanghi Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Uttar Pradesh
