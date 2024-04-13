National

Two Held From Bihar For Cheating Woman Of Rs 3.12 Lakh On Pretext Of Updating KYC

Amit Kumar Dayanand Malakar (24) and Rani Devi Rakesh Paswan (27) were arrested on Friday, the Kalachowki police station official said.

Two held from Nalanda in Bihar for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based woman
Two persons were held from Nalanda in Bihar for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based woman of Rs 3.12 lakh on the pretext of updating bank KYC details, a police official said on Saturday.

"The incident took place in December. The accused, posing as personnel from a leading private sector bank, sent the victim a link on Whatsapp for updating Know Your Customer details. Using details provided by her, the accused took a personal loan of Rs 3.12 lakh," he said.

"After a complaint was filed in January, we intimated the bank and the account into which the money was transferred was frozen. With the help of technical evidence, Malakar and Paswan were held. The mobile phone used in the case was seized," he said.

Malakar and Paswan were arrested under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating and other offences, Sub Inspector Rajendra Chavhan said.

