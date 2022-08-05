Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Two Held For Harassing Woman At Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

In May, a woman posted on social media about an incident of molestation and threatening that happened to her at Rajeev Chowk Metro station, following which a case was registered, a senior police officer said. 

Delhi Metro File Photo

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:34 pm

Two persons were arrested for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman inside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station here, police said.  The accused have been identified as Luv Bagga, a resident of Pandav Nagar, and Shiv Om Gupta, a resident of Model Town, the police said, adding that both are known to each other. 

In May, a woman posted on social media about an incident of molestation and threatening that happened to her at Rajeev Chowk Metro station, following which a case was registered, a senior police officer said. 

The victim had tweeted about the harassment incident. Police analysed the CCTV footage with the help of technical evidence as well as obtained details of the metro card used for the journey by the accused. After three months, police apprehended Luv Bagga on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said.  

On his instance, Shiv Om Gupta was also apprehended, they said. Bagga works as a senior manager in a company. He is posted in Mumbai but currently working from home. Gupta is currently pursuing an MBA from Delhi University and found involved in a harassment case with the other accused, police said. 

According to police, Bagga abused the woman and Gupta threatened her.

-With PTI Input

