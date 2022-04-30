Two Girls End Lives In Parts Of MP After Failing To Clear Class 12 Board Exams

Two 17-year-old girls allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents after failing to clear Class 12 board examination in Balaghat and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The results of the Class 12 examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education were declared on Friday.

"Rajni Lilhare allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well as she was dejected about failing in English paper of the board exams in Gudrughat village of Balaghat district on Friday night," Tirodi police station in-charge Chen Singh Uikey said.

Disheartened over not clearing the exam, she had left her home and was speaking to her cousin over the phone when she jumped into a well, he said.

On hearing the sound of her jumping over the phone, the girl's cousin informed the family, the official said.

However, by the time Rajni's family reached the scene, she had already died and the police were alerted, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

In the second case, Reena Ahirwar hanged herself to death at her house in Mahendra Maheba village, some 70 kms from Tikamgarh district headquarters, said Palera police station in-charge Mukesh Shakya.

Reena, a Class 12 student of the Arts stream, took the extreme step, as she had failed the English and Political Science papers, he said.

"Reena's younger sister found her hanging in a room at their house," Shakya said, adding that the girl's parents, who are daily-wage labourers, are away in New Delhi.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.