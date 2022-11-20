Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tripura CM To Hold Meeting With Retrenched Teachers

A major group of 10,323 retrenched teachers are on fast unto death demanding restoration of their services near Rabindra Bhavan for the past 32 days.

Tripura Chief Minister
Tripura Chief Minister Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 3:24 pm

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will hold a meeting with the legal representatives of the 10,323 retrenched teachers on November 22 to find a possible solution to the vexed problem, an official said on Sunday.

A major group of 10,323 retrenched teachers are on fast unto death demanding restoration of their services near Rabindra Bhavan for the past 32 days.

Earlier, representatives of the 10,323 teachers met the Chief Minister and put forward their demand for restoration of their services and they were assured that there will be a meeting of 'extended form' after Durga puja.

"The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the legal representatives of 10,323 teachers to discuss their issue as promised earlier. The meeting will also be attended by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Education Secretary Brijesh Pandey and myself," Law Secretary Biswajit Palit told PTI.

Kamal Deb, who leads the agitation on behalf of 10,323 teachers confirmed the invitation of the meeting with the Chief Minister scheduled on November 22. 

"We are informed that the Chief Minister will hold an extended forum to discuss our problem and find an amble solution for the livelihood of 10,323 teachers," he said.

Deb said it was good that the chief minister has initiated a fresh bid to resolve the problem.

The High Court of Tripura terminated all the 10,323 teachers of different categories declaring the entire recruitment process as illegal and faulty in 2014 following several writ petitions. However, the then Manik Sarkar government had filed a SLP in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict but its appeal was quashed by the apex court in March 2017.

Related stories

Law And Order In Tripura Better Now Than Under LF Rule: CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha To Attend HM’s Meeting With CMs In Guwahati On Drug Menace

Tripura Bypolls: CM Manik Saha Of BJP Wins From Town Bardowali Seat By 6,104 Votes

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Tripura Chief Minister High Court Of Tripura Meeting Retrenched Teachers Manik Saha Agartala Tripura
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources