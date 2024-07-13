National

Tripura: 1 Tribal Youth Died, Several Shops, Houses Torched In Clash In Dhalai

A clash erupted between two groups of youths, during which the victim sustained injuries and later passed away during treatment.

Several shops were torched and houses damaged in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, police said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old college student, who sustained serious injuries in a clash between two groups at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district on July 7, passed away at GBP Hospital here on Friday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the village after Friday's arson and Internet services have been suspended in the area. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the youth, police said.

According to police sources, Parmeshwar Reang, accompanied by his friends, had visited the Gandatwisa market to attend a fair organised on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

"Suddenly, a clash erupted between two groups of youths, during which Reang sustained severe injuries. Initially admitted to Gandatwisa hospital, he was later transferred to GBP hospital as his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday," Dhalai SP Avinash Rai told PTI.

"After his body was brought back to Gandatwisa, around 110km from Agartala, emotions ran high and some houses and shops were vandalised in anger. We have arrested four persons in connection with the murder. Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Gandatwisa with heightened police presence to prevent further escalation," he added.

To ease tensions, the Gandatwisa SDM organised a peace meeting, Rai said, adding that the situation is currently under control.

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma condemned the youth’s murder and called for justice.

"I strongly condemn the murder of Parmeshwar Reang in Gandatwisa. I have personally engaged with senior police officials demanding that the culprits be charged under relevant sections. I appeal for peace and urge everyone to show restraint. I will personally visit the family," he wrote on Facebook.

