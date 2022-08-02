Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
National

Tribals Are Branded As 'Naxalites', Alleges Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann

The Sangrur MP raised the issue in Lok Sabha while participating in a debate on the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill 2021. Mann said the tribals are suffering and their way of life has been disturbed due to the mining activities in the forests where they live.

Shiromani Akali Dal (M) MP Simranjit Singh Mann alleged that the tribals are branded as "Naxalites" PTI

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:08 pm

Shiromani Akali Dal (M) MP Simranjit Singh Mann Tuesday alleged that the tribals are branded as "Naxalites" and shot dead by security forces, and sought to know from the government reasons behind such “extrajudicial murders”.

"There is a conflict between man and forest. Our tribals live in the forests. But we are exploring mines and exploiting the jungles. With the result, the tribals are suffering and their way of life has been disturbed," Mann said. 

"They have been dubbed by the government as 'Naxalites' or 'Maoists' and they are shot dead in extrajudicial murder," he alleged, saying "We want to know the cause why the tribals are being dubbed as 'Naxalites' or 'Maoists' and are being shot."

He also asked, "Will the minister "restrict" the mining of minerals in the forests? Mann also alleged that the tribals are converted to “certain religions” even though they are worshippers of the nature. “This is against the ethos of our religions in India,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

National Tribals Branded As Naxalites Alleges Sangrur MP Mining Activities Simranjit Singh Mann Extrajudicial Murder Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill
