Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
×
×
Home National

Traffic Movement Is A Smooth Day Ahead Of Diwali, With Minor Congestion In Market Areas

On Sunday, a day before Diwali, most parts of the national capital experienced smooth traffic movement. There was some congestion in some market areas, however. 

Traffic jam in Delhi
Traffic Movement Is A Smooth Day Ahead Of Diwali, With Minor Congestion In Market Areas Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 8:56 pm

Traffic movement remained smooth in most parts of the national capital on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, except for congestions in some market areas. 

The Delhi Traffic Police helpline too recorded minimal calls for traffic congestion. These were from market areas and were caused by improper parking of vehicles.

Some commuters took to Twitter to inform about the traffic congestion. One user said there was a massive jam outside the Anand Vihar bus stand.

Another said there was traffic congestion in the Najafgarh area.

A senior police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city. 

Several commuters tweeted about traffic congestion in areas like Rohini Sector-7, Ghazipur flyover, Moti Nagar crossing, and the flower market in Chhattarpur. 

On Saturday, there was a traffic issue in places like Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur, and many others as people thronged the markets for Dhanteras. The Delhi Traffic Control Room was bogged with calls from commuters from various parts of the city who complained of heavy traffic at several intersections. 

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Monday.

