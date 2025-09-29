Toxic Waters, Tainted Childhoods: Lead And Uranium Crisis Unfolds In Punjab And Chandigarh

Uranium contamination, often linked to geological formations and industrial pollution, proved even more pervasive in hair samples—a reliable biomarker for long-term exposure. An astonishing 79% of Chandigarh's 19 samples (15 children) surpassed the WHO threshold of 2 micrograms per gram, with levels peaking at 21.4 µg/g and averaging 7.4. In Rupnagar, 39% (24 out of 61) exceeded limits, including one extreme reading of 22.9 µg/g, while Bathinda saw 26% (15 out of 57) affected, with an average of 7.5 µg/g and a high of 218.7 µg/g. Groundwater tests were equally damning: All 19 samples from Bathinda breached both WHO and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) limits for uranium, with one in Rupnagar also violating thresholds. Five Rupnagar samples additionally tested positive for arsenic, compounding the toxic cocktail.