Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Took Risk Of Quitting Shiv Sena For Benefit Of OBCs, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister said NCP chief Sharad Pawar helped him a lot in the fight for the rights of the OBCs.

Took Risk Of Quitting Shiv Sena For Benefit Of OBCs, Says Chhagan Bhujbal
Chhagan Bhujbal Illustration by Saahil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:16 am

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said he had risked his political career by quitting the Shiv Sena years ago, but he did so for the benefit of the OBC community. 

Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader in the state, made the statement on Friday while addressing a meeting organised by the 'OBC Samaj Hakka Sangharsha Samiti' following its protest march in Palghar on the demand of political reservation for the community in local bodies polls. 

Related stories

Marathi Pride May Have Powered Shiv Sena's Ride To Top, But Apathy Of Its Leaders May Ring Death Knell For The Language

"For the last several years, I have been working for the OBC community. I risked my political career for their benefit and switched over (from Shiv Sena)," he said. The Food and Civil Supplies Minister said NCP chief Sharad Pawar helped him a lot in the fight for the rights of the OBCs.

Bhujbal had started his political career with the Shiv Sena, but left the party in 1991 and joined the Congress. Later, after veteran leader Sharad Pawar decided to split from the Congress and form his own party, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bhujbal went along with him. Currently, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress share power in Maharashtra as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Meanwhile, on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, Bhujbal said the issue needs to be handled in a careful manner so that it does not give rise to law and order problems.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Risk Of Quitting Shiv Sena Benefit Of OBCs Remove Loudspeakers Mosques Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government NCP OBC Community Protest March Political Reservation Local Bodies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

ROG Strix G15 Review: A Gaming Laptop Built To Suit Every Gamer

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022